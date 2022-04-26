Focus Now Shifts To Cleanup At Site Of Major Water Main Break In Denver

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – Many homes in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street now have water again after a 24″ water main broke on Sunday. Denver Water says the water was restored on Monday night.

Copter4 showed dirt-covered roads and traffic cones lining roads.

The agency says it will work with homeowners who suffered damage in the flood. It’s not clear what cause the water main to break, however the agency says it was built in the 1920s.