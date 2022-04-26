ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Officers seek to ID 2 catalytic converter theft suspects

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft from late March. Police said the incident happened March 31 around 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of...

bakersfieldnow.com

