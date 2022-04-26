ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This JUCO wide receiver ironing out details to visit Florida

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKK88_0fL2Yo8C00

Several of Florida’s football coaches were out evaluating talent on Monday and one of the more intriguing players in the group is Hutchinson C.C. wide receiver Malik Benson.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert made the trip to Lansing, Kansas, to see Benson in action on Monday. Even though the two couldn’t talk during Benson’s practice, they planned to meet up later in the evening, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman. Colbert and Benson have developed a strong relationship and the hope is that he can get to campus on an official visit soon.

“I told Florida with my schedule and how everything is working out that I would like to do that last weekend of May,” Benson said to 247Sports. “They said that should be fine, but we are still working on it. If I do take the visit there like I am thinking, it will probably be the end of May.”

Benson already has LSU,

and Georgia lined up for June and is in talks with Alabama to set up a date. That means Florida is fighting for the fifth spot in his top 5, a list he says will come out on May 7.

Wide receiver is one of Florida’s lightest positions going into 2022 and Billy Napier isn’t hiding the fact that Benson is near the top of his wishlist. The SEC’s best are in the hunt, so Florida needs to wow him when they finally do get him on campus in May.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texas Running Back Announces He’s Transferring

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keary Colbert
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Report: Tennessee point guard to enter transfer portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had one of their young, talented point guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday report. Justin Powell, a former four-star guard recruit according to the On3 Consensus Player Rankings, plans to enter the transfer portal and find a new school. Tennessee guard to...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juco#Florida Gators#Georgia#Ironing#American Football#Hutchinson C C#247sports#Lsu#Sec
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC heading to Chicago to meet with five-star recruit’s parents

Hubert Davis and North Carolina landed a big commitment in the 2023 class when five-star forward G.G. Jackson committed. But now, the Tar Heels have their sights set on adding to the class even more. Per Jeff Borzello, the Tar Heels are heading to Chicago on Thursday to meet with the parents of five-star recruit Matas Buzelis for a special in-home visit. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is ranked No. 5 by 247Sports in their recruiting rankings. He has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment with blue blood programs like UNC, Duke, and Kentucky all after him among others out there. Buzelis’...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy