Wichita, KS

Only 30% of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets remain

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just over 30% of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets remain.

As of Tuesday, April 26, over 9,600 tickets have been sold. Less than 4,400 tickets remain.

You can buy tickets now until May 31 or when they sell out.

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) by calling 800-834-5760, going online , or downloading a printable mail-in form and sending it in by May 18.

Kansas girl beats liver cancer at St. Jude

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

The home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

  • Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath
  • Private office off entry
  • 3-car garage and outdoor covered patio
  • Large laundry room
  • Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Open houses for the St. Jude Dream home will be from April 30 through May 29. They will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

