Wednesday Forecast: Seasonally 'Cool' with afternoon sunshine

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
TODAY: A mainly quiet morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. We will see some sunshine with clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle 60s. A stray shower or two is expected tonight. TOMORROW: A shower in the morning. Sun and clouds increase through the day. Warm and...
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is tracking strong to severe storms in the area Friday morning with the potential for more Friday afternoon and Saturday. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has details on slowly warming temps and the potential for heavy rain this weekend.
Spring appears to have retreated, according to Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network, temperatures will plunge below zero on Wednesday, with snow and frost already making an unwelcome return. On Tuesday evening, a round of scattered flurries made its way into the Golden Horseshoe, also affecting the Greater...
Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week. A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England. Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern...
Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
