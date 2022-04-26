ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Forecast: Seasonally 'Cool' with afternoon sunshine

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Humidity levels will remain somewhat in check...

www.kiiitv.com

KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It'll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/25 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Quiet morning, light showers tonight ; Storms possible this weekend

TODAY: A mainly quiet morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. We will see some sunshine with clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle 60s. A stray shower or two is expected tonight. TOMORROW: A shower in the morning. Sun and clouds increase through the day. Warm and...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather

Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week. A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England. Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
ENVIRONMENT

