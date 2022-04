Dropping off someone else’s mail-in ballot at a mailbox or drop box could result in a fine or jail time, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin reminded voters Tuesday. The warning follows an April 4 report from the prosecutor’s office that in a sampling of five area drop boxes last fall, 288 people deposited more than one ballot. However, investigators were unable to pursue prosecution in those cases due to either face coverings worn under a mask mandate or poor surveillance video quality, Martin said.

