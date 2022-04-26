ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville police: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI, manslaughter

By Megan Camponovo
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KXTL) — The Placerville Police Department said they arrested a Cameron Park man after a crash on Saturday killed one person.

Placerville police said they received a report of a collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Harley Davidson motorcycle just before 7 p.m.

According to Placerville police, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was located at the scene when officers arrived.

Placerville police said that the driver of the Harley Davidson sustained major injuries and was transported by helicopter to Sutter Roseville.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Lori Hooper, 60, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from El Dorado County Fire.

Police said investigators determined Folmsbee was under the influence at the time of the crash. Folmsbee was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

