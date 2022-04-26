ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

TTUHSC El Paso raises $1.75 million for scholarships

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbFQs_0fL2WpGl00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hard work and dedication of El Paso nurses displayed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mass-shooting tragedy of Aug. 3, 2019, is immeasurable. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is making sure the next generation of trusted nursing heroes is just as prepared and dedicated to compassionate care.

To kick off a year-long celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing, TTUHSC El Paso set a goal of raising $500,000 for nursing scholarships During Nurses Week in 2021. Thanks to the community’s response, that goal was surpassed and $1.75 million were raised to support future and current nursing students.

The fundraising amount to date includes:

  • Champions of Trusted Heroes campaign: $1.2 million.
  • The Hunt School of Nursing’s upcoming Cirque de Corazón celebration event and Casa Ford truck raffle ticket sales: $550,000.

The yearlong initiative started in spring 2021 with the Champions of Trusted Heroes campaign, a community-driven, employer-matched fundraising initiative for the Hunt School of Nursing.

“Every time we ask the community for their help in supporting our future health care heroes they always step up, and our fundraising initiatives with the 10-year anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing is no different,”

Andrea Tawney, Ph.D., vice president for TTUHSC El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1Fa6_0fL2WpGl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUcVN_0fL2WpGl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1On38X_0fL2WpGl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GmXq_0fL2WpGl00

A Winning Combination: A Raider-Red Truck and Future Nurses

The community still has an opportunity to contribute to student scholarships and get a chance to win a new 2021 Ford F-150 truck with the FX4 Off-Road package, valued at $55,075. TTUHSC El Paso has partnered with Casa Ford and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to raffle off the Texas Tech Raider-red truck. Six hundred raffle tickets will be sold, and tickets are $200 each or three for $500.

The winner will be announced via Facebook Live during the Cirque de Corazón event. Raffle tickets can be purchased at https://pdnfoundation.org/events/red-raider-truck-raffle .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

TTUHSC enrolls 4 HS seniors in direct-education pipeline program

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A first, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) creates direct-education line to Maxine L. Silva Health Magnet High School for it’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, four seniors enrolled. Four Maxine L. Silva Health Magnet High School seniors are the first enrolled in a new pipeline education program with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rebuilding Together El Paso is honoring its volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rebuilding Together El Paso with volunteers from the SHEBuilds program constructed a new breakroom within the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The completion of this project marks the effort to expand the volunteer presence of the food bank. That is why the organization is honoring its volunteers this coming […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SISD breaks ground on second Student Activity Complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for a second Student Activity Complex (SAC) as part of the voter-approved 2017 Bond program. SISD Superintendent Nate Carman joined board trustees, Bond Accountability Committee members as well as other administrators and students to break ground on the […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Harmony Public Schools among top High Schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Innovation are among top high schools in America and top 10 high schools in El Paso by U.S. News & World Report in its annual rankings of U.S. public schools. A variety of factors are taken into consideration, including college readiness, math and […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
City
Spring, TX
KTSM

YISD could win grant money via votes from community

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is among 200 nationwide, and the lone district within El Paso, to be named a finalist for the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. Officials say the grant, which provides funds for neighborhood improvement projects based on online voting by the public, opens today Ysleta […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Casa Ford
KTSM

Teen stabbed to death was Riverside High student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on Friday was a student at Riverside High School according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District. The stabbing happened at Alameda and Midway, less than half a mile down the road from the high school. The boy was laying on Alameda, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

City Partners with nonprofit to help residents go solar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso along with the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced the launch of the El Paso Solar co-op to help El Pasoans go solar and install battery storage systems. The FREE solar co-op will allow homeowners and business owners in El Paso to collectively learn […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Humane Society’s 33rd Annual K9 Classic set for Ascarate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso will host the 33rd Annual K9 Classic this weekend at Ascarate Park. Organizers share that on Sunday, May 1, 2022 the 1.5 mile walk will help provide necessary medical care to the animals in the organization’s care. “When you can see first-hand just how […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Woman throws urine on officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Northeast El Paso is arrested on several charges, starting with a minor traffic wreck and ending up with her allegedly tossing urine at a police officer. According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 25. Officers with the Northeast Regional […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCSO arrests alleged stalker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged stalker wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested as he re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials, 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta was arrested on April 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Paso del […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Toddler struck, killed by truck at Las Cruces park parking lot

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials say a toddler was struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene. An LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call of a child being struck at the park came in at 5:42 p.m. According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NWECHS earns Best School Designation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Canutillo Independent School District’s Northwest Early College High School (NWECHS) are being recognized for earning a high school diploma well above the state median with students demonstrating a high level of math, reading and science proficiency according to the data compiled by U.S. News. Today, U.S. News released […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy