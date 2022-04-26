TTUHSC El Paso raises $1.75 million for scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hard work and dedication of El Paso nurses displayed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mass-shooting tragedy of Aug. 3, 2019, is immeasurable. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is making sure the next generation of trusted nursing heroes is just as prepared and dedicated to compassionate care.

To kick off a year-long celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing, TTUHSC El Paso set a goal of raising $500,000 for nursing scholarships During Nurses Week in 2021. Thanks to the community’s response, that goal was surpassed and $1.75 million were raised to support future and current nursing students.

The fundraising amount to date includes:

Champions of Trusted Heroes campaign: $1.2 million.

The Hunt School of Nursing’s upcoming Cirque de Corazón celebration event and Casa Ford truck raffle ticket sales: $550,000.

The yearlong initiative started in spring 2021 with the Champions of Trusted Heroes campaign, a community-driven, employer-matched fundraising initiative for the Hunt School of Nursing.

"Every time we ask the community for their help in supporting our future health care heroes they always step up, and our fundraising initiatives with the 10-year anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing is no different," Andrea Tawney, Ph.D., vice president for TTUHSC El Paso's Office of Institutional Advancement









A Winning Combination: A Raider-Red Truck and Future Nurses

The community still has an opportunity to contribute to student scholarships and get a chance to win a new 2021 Ford F-150 truck with the FX4 Off-Road package, valued at $55,075. TTUHSC El Paso has partnered with Casa Ford and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to raffle off the Texas Tech Raider-red truck. Six hundred raffle tickets will be sold, and tickets are $200 each or three for $500.

The winner will be announced via Facebook Live during the Cirque de Corazón event. Raffle tickets can be purchased at https://pdnfoundation.org/events/red-raider-truck-raffle .

