Financial Reports

The First Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS

