— Rajeev Rajan, who most recently led engineering efforts in Seattle for Meta, is joining Atlassian in May as the company’s new chief technology officer. Rajan spent nearly five years as vice president and head of engineering for Facebook in the Pacific Northwest Region. The company first opened an engineering center near Seattle in 2014 and has since grown to more than 7,000 employees in the region. GeekWire talked to Rajan last June before Facebook changed its name to Meta.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO