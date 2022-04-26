ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoples Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) _ Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $28 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

