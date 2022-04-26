Watch: Stranded eaglet rescued from side of Catalina Island cliff

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. — An eaglet, knocked from its nest, was rescued Tuesday morning from the side of a cliff on California’s Catalina Island.

The Eureka, California-based Institute for Wildlife Studies livestreamed a YouTube feed of the rescue just before 11 a.m. local time.

The eaglet had been accidentally booted from its nest by its parent on Monday, KABC-TV reported.

The YouTube footage showed a rescuer, who was anchored to the cliff with a safety harness, placing the eaglet in a bag and carrying it back up to the nest, where it was seen waiting for the elder bald eagle to return, the TV station reported.

According to KABC-TV, video recorded Monday showed the eaglet’s ouster from the nest after becoming entangled in its parent’s talons as the adult eagle took flight.

The eaglet then plummeted partially down the cliff, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and could be heard “chirping helplessly as more than a thousand viewers watched the livestream,” the TV station reported.

