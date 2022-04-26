Potterfields donate 160 acres on the Missouri River to The Nature Conservancy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Larry and Brenda Potterfield have donated more than 160 acres along the Missouri River in Boone County to The Nature Conservancy.

The Nature Conservancy says the area will become a place for the public to connect to the state’s unique landscapes as well as a site for research and conservation in a press release.

The property, which is about 20 minutes west of Columbia at the end of Sarr Street in Huntsdale, sits on a scenic stretch between the river and the Katy Trail. It will be owned by TNC and operated in partnership with Missouri River Relief.

"This is a one-of-a-kind site with limitless potential to conserve crucial habitats while providing access for the community to enjoy and learn about Missouri’s unique biodiversity," says Adam McLane, Missouri state director of The Nature Conservancy.

Plans include using a former restaurant building as a base of operations for Missouri River Relief to engage the community with the Missouri River and help care for it. A boat ramp that had been accessible through memberships will be open to the public.

TNC will conduct high-quality restoration of natural habitats across the property, likely to include stabilizing the riverbank with natural materials and plantings, rejuvenating onsite wetlands and planting native vegetation.

