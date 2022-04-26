ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Historic Ocoee Whitewater Center destroyed in massive fire

WKRN
 2 days ago

A popular tourist attraction and historic site in Southeast Tennessee was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning. Historic Ocoee Whitewater...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town Square crash

A woman is facing charges following a deadly three-car crash in downtown Lebanon. 70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town …. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Confederate flag to be removed from seal. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Record home value growth

Rising mortgages create affordability challenges in Nashville. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Portland, Oregon leaders offer advice for Nashville. Trial for Katie Quackenbush continues. Teen charged with attempted car burglary. 5 suspects flee crash site following...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

5 suspects flee crash site following pursuit

A manhunt is underway in Loudon County after five suspects fled a crash. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Antioch tops dog-friendly list. Man charged with 4th DUI...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
State
Oregon State
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Historic Site#Tourist Attraction#Whitewater#Accident#Dui#Teen#Tbi
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRN

TBI: Officer-involved shooting in Kingsport

One man is at large following an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport. Fentanyl, meth, pills found in stolen vehicle near …. Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner …. US production grows, but war keeps gas prices high. Antioch tops dog-friendly list. Man charged with 4th DUI after crash.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy