First Quantum Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $385 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

