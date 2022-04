With about three weeks of baseball played this MLB season, fantasy baseball managers are likely already surveying their own teams and their league mates’ teams for possible buy low and sell high opportunities. For those unfamiliar with the terms, a buy low is a trade for a player who is underperforming but the manager who trades for him expects him to turn things around. A sell high is when a manager has a player who is performing well but perhaps at an unsustainable rate- and the manager trades him for a player expected to bounce back. The two trades work hand-in hand, though for this article, the focus will be on buy-low players.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO