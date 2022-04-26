ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Meat Yanked From Shelves, Over 60 Tons of Ground Beef Recalled

 2 days ago
You might be thinking ahead to the coming weeks when we bring the grills out and start planning our first BBQs of the year (that's if you haven't already). However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants everyone in the Hudson Valley and nationwide to beware of the latest big recall. This...

