Holly Robinson Peete, 'Legacies' Star Kaylee Bryant to Lead Hallmark Road Trip Movie (Exclusive)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Robinson Peete and Legacies star Kaylee Bryant are teaming up for a new Hallmark movie. The pair will lead The Road Ahead (working title) for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which will premiere this summer, ET can exclusively reveal. They'll...

WHAS 11

'This Is Us' Reveals Who Kevin Ends Up With: Is It Sophie, Cassidy or the Wedding Singer?

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Kevin Pearson finally figured it out. On Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "The Night Before the Wedding," the Man-ny star got his love life in order after years and years of stumbling in and out of relationships, one-night stands and failed dates. The clock turned back to the evening before Kate and Phillip's "I do's," presenting three potential women in Kevin's orbit. Did he get his act together and rekindle a decades-long romance with his first love, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge)? Or, did he and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) realize there was more between them than friendship? Or, was the wedding singer/Phillip's friend, Arielle (guest star Katie Lowes), the lucky lady who caught his eye?
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

Hallmark Channel to Debut Four 'Summer Nights' Movies in June: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

"Summer Nights" is back with more romance on Hallmark Channel!. Kicking off June 4, the network's annual programming event features four original films premiering every weekend throughout the month, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, meanwhile, will debut one film, the previously announced Color My World With Love, on Sunday, June 12.
MOVIES
Kaylee Bryant
Holly Robinson Peete
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Other Current (And Former) Hallmark Pals Reach Out After Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Deal At New Network

Over the last several months, a slew of Hallmark stars have transitioned to taking on roles or even overall deals at rival network GAC Family. Bill Abbott, who formerly ran Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks, has coaxed some of the network’s biggest names like Danica McKellar over to the new channel. But it seems the ladies on both networks are still super supportive of one another, after Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and more reached out to Candace Cameron Bure following her own big news.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES

