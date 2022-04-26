Holly Robinson Peete, 'Legacies' Star Kaylee Bryant to Lead Hallmark Road Trip Movie (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Kevin Pearson finally figured it out. On Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "The Night Before the Wedding," the Man-ny star got his love life in order after years and years of stumbling in and out of relationships, one-night stands and failed dates. The clock turned back to the evening before Kate and Phillip's "I do's," presenting three potential women in Kevin's orbit. Did he get his act together and rekindle a decades-long romance with his first love, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge)? Or, did he and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) realize there was more between them than friendship? Or, was the wedding singer/Phillip's friend, Arielle (guest star Katie Lowes), the lucky lady who caught his eye?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO