Flagship Niagara to set sail this summer

For the first time since 2019, the Flagship Niagara will tour the Great Lakes this summer.

Here is more from the Bayfront about how crews are preparing for the sailing season.

Next week the cover will be coming off the Flagship Niagara. The ship will be ready to sail in June.

The Flagship Niagara will be ready to set sail this summer for the first time since 2019. Professional crew members will uncover the ship next week.

Starting in July, the Flagship Niagara will begin its touring season starting with weekends in Sandusky and Cleveland.

“From there we’re going to be heading up to Lake Huron, up in Alpina, and then from there we’re coming back to Erie, then we leave for Two Harbors, Minnesota which is right by Duluth, from there we come back to Tall Ships Erie,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director & Fleet Captain for Flagship Niagara League.

Captain Sabatini said in June there will likely be opportunities for Flagship Niagara day sails in Erie.

Sabatini added that the Lettie G. Howard will also welcome community members on board next month.

“We will be doing weekends all through the month of May. Then we start sailing seven days a week in June, and we’ll be sailing all throughout the entire summer all day every day. Every night, the Lettie G. will be the backdrop of every sunset picture taken on Erie’s Bayfront,” said Sabatini.

“It’s a floating billboard, and they’ll often take promotional literature there. So we have to make sure that visitors will learn about what more there is to do,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

Oliver said it will likely be a busy sailing season this year. He added that summer tourism numbers in 2021 rivaled the pre-pandemic numbers.

“Visitors are looking for destinations that are on the water, smaller communities with things to do. We check all those boxes and having the Niagara as part of what we can promote I think only strengthens the story,” said Oliver.

The Lettie G. Howard will be ready for Mother’s Day weekend and the Flagship Niagara will be ready in June so it could be a pretty busy summer at the Bayfront.

