ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Flagship Niagara to set sail this summer

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSNWJ_0fL2UPaP00

For the first time since 2019, the Flagship Niagara will tour the Great Lakes this summer.

Here is more from the Bayfront about how crews are preparing for the sailing season.

Next week the cover will be coming off the Flagship Niagara. The ship will be ready to sail in June.

The Flagship Niagara will be ready to set sail this summer for the first time since 2019. Professional crew members will uncover the ship next week.

Starting in July, the Flagship Niagara will begin its touring season starting with weekends in Sandusky and Cleveland.

10th annual Mariners Ball tickets available

“From there we’re going to be heading up to Lake Huron, up in Alpina, and then from there we’re coming back to Erie, then we leave for Two Harbors, Minnesota which is right by Duluth, from there we come back to Tall Ships Erie,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director & Fleet Captain for Flagship Niagara League.

Captain Sabatini said in June there will likely be opportunities for Flagship Niagara day sails in Erie.

Sabatini added that the Lettie G. Howard will also welcome community members on board next month.

“We will be doing weekends all through the month of May. Then we start sailing seven days a week in June, and we’ll be sailing all throughout the entire summer all day every day. Every night, the Lettie G. will be the backdrop of every sunset picture taken on Erie’s Bayfront,” said Sabatini.

“It’s a floating billboard, and they’ll often take promotional literature there. So we have to make sure that visitors will learn about what more there is to do,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

Crumbling Parade St. dock to receive repairs

Oliver said it will likely be a busy sailing season this year. He added that summer tourism numbers in 2021 rivaled the pre-pandemic numbers.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Visitors are looking for destinations that are on the water, smaller communities with things to do. We check all those boxes and having the Niagara as part of what we can promote I think only strengthens the story,” said Oliver.

The Lettie G. Howard will be ready for Mother’s Day weekend and the Flagship Niagara will be ready in June so it could be a pretty busy summer at the Bayfront.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mariners Ball to return to Erie’s Bayfront after three year hiatus

The Flagship Niagara League is bringing back a staple in the community to raise money for the organization. Fontaine Glenn was live at the Erie Maritime Museum with more on the return of this popular event. The Flagship Niagara League announced the return of the 10th annual Mariners Ball for the first time in three […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

According to Erie Police, one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28. According to police, two people have been shot at the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Erie, PA
Cars
State
Minnesota State
City
Erie, PA
98.7 WFGR

The Mysterious Paulding Light of the U.P. Still Has Its Believers

If you have never been to Paulding, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula and are into UFOs, this is a must-stop the next time you cross the Mackinac Bridge. Paulding, Michigan is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is near Bruce's Crossing in the Ottawa National Forest. It is a beautiful part of the state but there is something there for those who believe there are others among in the sky and space.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
YourErie

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting on E. 38th St.

Erie Police were called to the 900 block of East 38th Street Thursday, April 28 after reports of a man being shot. Moments later, police responded to calls of a gunshot victim appearing just blocks from UPMC Hamot. Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot in the chest in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sight Center of NWPA receives funding to expand braille garden

One local business is receiving funding to upgrade one of their many services to benefit the community. The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania received a check for $5,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Erie that will go towards expanding their braille garden. The upgrades will include raised garden beds for older clients and more tactile […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East Widget Financial robbed

Police in North East are investigating after a credit union was robbed. Police were called to the Widget Financial branch on Grant Street in North East at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28. North East Police and State Police from Lawrence Park are working together to investigate the robbery. The North East School District was placed […]
NORTH EAST, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Severe Weather#Sails#Vehicles#Mariners Ball#Alpina#Flagship Niagara League#Lettie
YourErie

Little League World Series back to full capacity for 2022

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Little League World Series announced Tuesday that the series will return to full capacity for players and spectators in 2022. In 2020, the Little League World Series was canceled totally and in 2021 the games were played, but with no participation from international teams and limited capacity. For the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Detour: Work on Oliver Rd. roundabout to close Hamot Rd. next week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A detour will be put in place next week as work continues on the five-leg roundabout going in at Oliver, Flower and Hamot roads in Summit Twp. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reporting a portion of Hamot Rd. will be closed starting May 2 so new roadway approaches can be constructed. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

10th annual Mariners Ball tickets available

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Flagship Niagara League will host its 10th annual Mariners Ball on June 4. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum (100 Blasco St. in Erie) and aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard. JET 24 news director and anchor Sean Lafferty […]
ERIE, PA
Sandusky Register

Swimming not allowed at Old Woman Creek

HURON — The water at the Old Woman Creek, a national estuarine research reserve and state nature preserve, may be clean along the lakeshore — but swimming there is not allowed. Officials at the preserve would like to make that clear after a recent Register article, “A funny...
SANDUSKY, OH
YourErie

Boro Fest coming to Edinboro this weekend; disc golf featured

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will host Boro Fest this weekend in downtown Edinboro. Boro Fest 2022 will be held over two days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 29, followed by disc golf fun on April 30. The fest is a product of the school’s Event Planning course which is part of the […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Severe weather causes damage to pole barn in Wattsburg

The severe weather on Monday left behind some damage in Wattsburg. The rain and wind caused a pole barn to be uprooted from the ground and collapse. According to witnesses from the scene, the pole barn was blown towards a tree line and eventually settled on the ground. Debris could be seen spread across the […]
WATTSBURG, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy