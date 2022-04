Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the Catholic Church after an affiliated organisation accused her of slandering the faith. According to Right Wing Watch, Ms Greene's fight with the Catholic Church began last week after she told the far-right religious organisation the Church Militant that Catholics who help settle undocumented migrants and refugees are evidence of "Satan controlling the church." "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ," she claimed, apparently forgetting the parable of the Good Samaritan. She said the US was so sinful that she was surprised...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO