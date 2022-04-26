ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Police search for 2 suspects in separate shoplifting incidents

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area.

Both shoplifters used a silver Toyota Camry with a stolen Georgia tag that reads PBE7314.

CCPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

