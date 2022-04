Happy Tuesday folks we’re back for another episode of AEW Dark and it looks like we have a BANGER on tap for this week. Last weeks episode was really fun and had a few stars but I think this week beats it by quite a bit. We’ll see rising stars like Lee Moriarty and Anna Jay in action, we’ll also see established talent like Pentagon, and we’ll also see the FREAKIN HARDY BOYS on AEW Dark. I recall hearing some chatter on the internet of the Hardy’s appearing on Dark but I assumed it was for Dark Elevation, this is a hell of a match for Dark so i’m pumped. As someone who often complains about the star power on Dark, I have absolutely no qualms this week. All of that said let’s get into the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO