ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Autism support group hosts simulation sessions for kids

By Lisely Garza
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - April is Autism Awareness Month and in Laredo, a local organization is helping children with autism by doing “real life” simulations that will be of great benefit to them. The partnership between Laredo College’s Emergency Medical Services Program and Families for Autism Support...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Through My Eyes: Empowering my son to negotiate the 'autism cliff,' enter adult life

For an autistic young person and their parents, transitioning into adulthood can be an exciting yet challenging time in their lives. In honor of Autism Awareness Month, here is the story of my experiences with transitioning my autistic son into adulthood. I also talk about navigating certain legal aspects and the “autism cliff” that many autistic young people and their families experience during this transition.
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Gillian Sisley

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
Health

Telemedicine Can Offer Effective COVID-19 Treatment And Alleviate Burdens on Hospitals

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Treating certain COVID-19 patients virtually—rather than in person—can help the strain on medical facilities and healthcare providers while still safely managing the illness, new research shows. The findings may offer a path to relief for hospitals, clinics, and providers across the country who have been overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Walsall student with cerebral palsy appeals for new voice

A teenager with cerebral palsy from Walsall is appealing to the public to help him find a new voice. Daniel Challis, 18, currently uses a communication device to speak but it has a robotic voice and the student is appealing for people with a regional accent to help. Daniel wants...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Autistic Children#Support Group#Laredo College#Families For Autism#Ems#Medical Services
MedicalXpress

Daily activity is route to better memory and fitness for schoolchildren

Schoolchildren who run or walk for 15 minutes during the school day are mentally and physically sharper than those who do not, according to a new study involving the University of Stirling. Primary school pupils who took part in a running program, such as the Daily Mile, for longer than...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
BBC

GP's online transgender clinic follow-up care criticised

A doctor who ran an online clinic for transgender children failed to provide some follow-up care but was competent to give treatment, a tribunal found. Dr Helen Webberley, founder of website GenderGP, was accused of failing to provide good clinical care in 2016 to three patients. The patients, aged 11,...
SOCIETY
pethelpful.com

Signs of a Perforated Eardrum in Dogs

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. Where Is Your Dog's Eardrum, and How Does It Rupture?. If your dog has recently started turning a deaf ear to your commands, you may want to stop blaming him for...
PETS
People

Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab

Melissa Bumstead made a terrifying discovery in 2014 as her four-year-old daughter Grace lay in a hospital bed battling a rare form of leukemia. While keeping vigil at the Los Angeles medical center where Grace was receiving treatment, Bumstead began meeting the parents of more than 50 children with equally rare cancers and was horrified to learn that they all lived near one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WebMD

PTSD Symptoms Common for Family of COVID ICU Patients: Study

April 26, 2022 – Family members of COVID-19 patients in intensive care may develop symptoms of anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder, according to a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Family members described feelings of distrust, loss of control, and uncertainty around difficult decisions. Although having a...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy