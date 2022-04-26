ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigate man accused of firing pellet gun at animals in Waldo

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Kansas City police are investigating allegations that a man in the Waldo neighborhood has been shooting at animals, including pets.

Tracy Quaethem lives in the neighborhood on East 78th Street and when the COVID-19 pandemic began and Quaethem started working from home, she began noticing a man come out with a pellet gun and appear to shoot at birds. But in recent weeks, Quaethem said she has seen the man shoot at cats and dogs in the neighborhood, concerning her so much that she called the Kansas City Police Department.

“People tend to say it’s just a pellet gun but a pellet gun can hurt an animal, it can hurt a child, ” Quaethem said. “Waldo has a lot of small children and we wouldn’t want anyone to be hit with a pellet gun.”

Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for Kansas City Police, said an officer and a sergeant went to the neighborhood Monday and were not able to contact the man, who is described as “very elderly.” Becchina said police will work to contact the man and if any resources need to be allocated.

Quaethem said she is not sure if any pets have been injured with the pellet gun. In a video she took that she shared with The Star, the man can be seen pointing a gun. It’s unclear if he fired the gun or where he pointed the gun.

The Kansas City Star

