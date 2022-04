Madden NFL 23 has seemingly been leaked by GameStop. It won't come as a surprise to anyone that Madden NFL 23 is in the works. A new Madden game releases every year, and there's no reason to expect 2022 to be any different. That said, the game hasn't been confirmed or announced yet, but it looks like that may change soon. In a new email sent out to subscribers about pre-ordering, GameStop included "Madden NFL 23" in the headline. Now, this could be a mistake or just GameStop acknowledging the inevitable. There's no way of knowing if the former is the case though, and the latter explanation doesn't negate the oddity of including a game that's not available to pre-order in an email about pre-ordering. Is there a third explanation? Yes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO