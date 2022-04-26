ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Exits Fast X Right After Filming Begins

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast X (aka Fast and Furious 10) has lost its director, as Justin Lin has formally exited the movie, just as it was about to start filming. Lin has released a statement about the departure,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Wow, Vin Diesel’s Fast X Has Hit A Huge Setback Right After Filming Begins

On April 20, the movie we simply referred to as Fast & Furious 10 for a long time began filming, and it was on the same day that it was announced that this next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise was officially titled Fast X. However, less than a week after that big news came out, Fast X has hit a setback: Justin Lin is no longer directing the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Expendables 4 First Poster Revealed

A new banner teasing The Expendables 4 has surfaced out of CinemaCon. The posters feature the silhouettes of the film's main cast, listed as Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. The tagline reads, "They'll die when they're dead." Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture are reprising their roles from the previous Expendables films. Jackson, Fox, García, Jaa, Scipio, Uwais, and Tran are new additions to the ensemble cast. You can take a look at the teaser banner for yourself below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
ComicBook

Fast X: Vin Diesel and Justin Lin Tease "the Best One" in New Set Video

Fast X, the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, began production this week and franchise star Vin Diesel has been sharing updates from the movie's set. The actor known for playing Dominic Toretto revealed a new logo for the film and shared that Jordana Brewster wasn't in the original Fast X script. Today, Diesel took to Instagram to share a new video with director Justin Lin to announce the end of the first week of filming and tease Fast X will be "the best one" yet.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal#Fast X#Tokyo Drift#Fast Furious#Asian
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

It Takes Two Film Adaptation In the Works from Dwayne Johnson

We're now at the age where a lot of popular video games are getting on-screen adaptations in both film and television due to their appeal as recognizable IPs for the studios. So far, the results have just been mixed since some of them are successful while some of them just simply flopped. Now, it looks like another popular and award-winning video game is getting a film treatment and it will be produced by the biggest movie star in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Collider

Keanu Reeves Returns in First Neon-Colored 'John Wick 4' Poster

We still have to wait a long while until it’s finally time to check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, but at this week’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate decided to throw us a bone and tease the next installment in the gun-fu film series. The movie will once again follow one of the world’s most deadly assassins as he unveils secrets from the very institution that made him what he is – and makes tons of enemies in the process.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

James Wan and David F. Sandberg Reunite for Netflix Horror Film Below

Both Aquaman director James Wan and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg got their starts in the world of horror, with the pair reuniting for the upcoming Netflix movie Below, per Deadline. No plot details have been revealed at this point, other than it being a "genre thriller," with Sandberg directing a script by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, as Wan serves as a producer. In addition to it being exciting that the pair have gone from horror into big-budget superhero films, Wan had picked Sandberg to direct Annabelle: Creation, a spinoff from The Conjuring series Wan created in 2013.
MOVIES
Variety

Best Friend Forever Boards Cannes’s ACID Pics ‘The Strange Case of Jacky Caillou,’ ‘Madgala’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired pair of French movies, “The Strange Case of Jacky Caillou” and “Madgala,” which will world premiere in the Cannes sidebar, ACID. “The Strange Case of Jacky Caillou” is the feature debut of Lucas Delangle, who previously worked with Claire Simon on “The Competition,” among other films. Set in a small village in the French Alps, the film follows a young man, Jacky Caillou, who lives with his loving grandmother Gisele, a magnetic healer. Produced by Charles Philippe and Lucile Ric at Les films du Clan, the...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Horror Film M3GAN Gets First Poster

The new James Wan-produced horror film M3GAN has gotten a creepy new poster. On Monday, Blumhouse shared the poster on social media with the image having a very uncanny valley sort of effect as it features a life-like doll that, given that this is a horror film, probably is just a bit on the sinister side. You can check out the poster — and it's creepy doll-like AI — for yourself below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Debuts First Look at David O. Russell’s Star-Packed Film, ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ at CinemaCon

The Walt Disney Co. took over the main stage at CinemaCon on Wednesday morning for a 90-minute session that delivered exclusive footage of upcoming films including the anticipated 3D reveal of Avatar 2, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, David O. Russell’s star-packed Amsterdam and Bob’s Burgers. Tony Chambers, executive vp theatrical distribution, kicked off the session by acknowledging a changing entertainment landscape while countering that “one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies.” He added, “Nothing can match the combined power of Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Black Phone trailer reveals more of Ethan Hawke’s killer

The latest Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse horror movie, The Black Phone, has a new trailer that reveals more of Ethan Hawke’s Joker-like serial killer. Hawke is leaning into villain roles recently, as he’s currently starring as Arthur Harrow in Marvel’s Moon Knight. The new movie is released on June 24, 2022 and centres around a kidnapped boy named Finney (Mason Thames).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy