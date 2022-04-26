Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Exits Fast X Right After Filming Begins

A new banner teasing The Expendables 4 has surfaced out of CinemaCon. The posters feature the silhouettes of the film's main cast, listed as Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. The tagline reads, "They'll die when they're dead." Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture are reprising their roles from the previous Expendables films. Jackson, Fox, García, Jaa, Scipio, Uwais, and Tran are new additions to the ensemble cast. You can take a look at the teaser banner for yourself below.
