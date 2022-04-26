ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Pitt, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to...

alerts.weather.gov

