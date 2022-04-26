Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Pitt, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Warren; Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in central North Carolina Warren County in central North Carolina Nash County in central North Carolina Sampson County in central North Carolina Eastern Harnett County in central North Carolina Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Cumberland County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina Wilson County in central North Carolina Johnston County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gasburg to near Smithfield to near Rex, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and subsequent damage to homes and businesses from falling trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Littleton around 450 PM EDT. Jerome around 505 PM EDT. Roanoke Rapids and Fremont around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Pilot, Mar-Mac, Salemburg, Whitakers and Medoc Mountain State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO