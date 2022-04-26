ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Geraghty’s Micro Farm & Market: A Conversation with a First Generation Farmer

theriver953.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor today’s episode of The Valley Today, host Janet Michael traveled to Geraghty’s Micro Farm & Market. Joining her for the Tourism Tuesday chat was Justin Kerns from Winchester/Frederick County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Dayna Geraghty, co-owner of Geraghty’s Micro Farm & Market. Click here to have a...

theriver953.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

From the Farm: Crop chemical shortage

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmer-favorite crop chemicals for corn and soybean production are likely going to be either expensive or unavailable this year. That spurred a visit with GROWMARK’s prop protection specialist Nathan Kleczewski. What do we do if we run into a “Sorry, we don’t have that product?” “Yeah, that is going to be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
City
Winchester, VA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Generation#Micro Farm Market#Nigerian
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Phys.org

Bean cultivation in diverse agricultural landscapes promotes bees and increases yields

Pollination by insects is essential for the production of many food crops. The presence of pollinators, such as bees, depends on the availability of nesting sites and sufficient food. If these conditions are lacking, the pollinators also fail to appear and the yield of flowering arable crops, such as broad beans or oilseed rape, suffers as well. A team from the University of Göttingen and the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) in Braunschweig has investigated how the composition of flowering crops and semi-natural habitats in the landscape affects the density of bees, their behavior when collecting nectar, and the faba bean (Vicia faba) yields. The results of the study have been published in the journal Basic and Applied Ecology.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WQAD

It's morel mushroom season! When, where to hunt the prized fungi

MOLINE, Illinois — The hunt will soon be on for the popular morel mushroom! These often sought-after mushrooms require some fairly picky growing conditions that are not easy to duplicate, which is what has turned the hunt for them into a sport that many enjoy today!. While their appearance...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Arable, Bayer partner to tailor plant genetics to field conditions

Arable and Bayer are partnering to expand the use of Arable’s field-level sensing and monitoring platform. The technology collects real-time information on weather, plant, and soil conditions through one solution. By combining their expertise, the two companies are working to advance the understanding of how hyper-local weather conditions impact seed performance as well as offer growers products tailored to their specific fields.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

How to end our use of synthetic fertilizer

As the world’s farmers watch the cost of synthetic fertilizer continue to increase, and food prices shatter records kept by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the global food system so many of us have come to rely on is being stressed like never before. This upheaval in the global food system just demonstrates its inherent vulnerability. […] The post How to end our use of synthetic fertilizer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Effect of nitrogen and zinc nanofertilizer with the organic farming practices on cereal and oil seed crops

Sustainable and precision agriculture practices are essential to meet the global food demand with minimal impact on soil, air and water. In the present study, nanofertilizers of nitrogen and zinc was used with the organic farming practice under field condition for the cereal i.e. wheat, pearl millet, and oil seed crops i.e. mustard, sesame. The field trial was compared with chemical fertilizer based agricultural settings. A total of 160 field demonstrations were conducted at two locations: Khaliyawas (28.19Â° N, 76.76Â° E) and Khatawali (28.22Â° N, 76.76Â° E) of Haryana, India with a total area of 1225 acre and randomized block design. It was found that an average yield was recorded 5.35% higher in wheat, 24.24% higher yield in sesame, 4.2% higher in pearl millet and 8.4% higher yield in mustard by applying nanofertilizers of nitrogen and zinc along with the organic farming practice. The increased yield corroborated with the development parameters of plants such as wheat tillers, ear head length of pearl millet, capsule number per plant in sesame and siliquae number per plant in mustard. The trial observation suggests that the fields with applied organic manure, bio-fertilizer and nanofertilizers in combination resulted in higher yield and better plant growth performances when compared to the fields under conventional chemical fertilizer practice. The results suggest that the intervention of nanotechnology along with organic farming practice can help in minimizing the mass volume requirement of conventional chemical fertilizer while improving crop production.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy