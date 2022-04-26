ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown budget plan: spending up, jobs added & taxes cut

By Brendan Straub
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spending in the city of Watertown budget is set to go up 20 percent. It adds 2 dozen jobs and tackles the city’s crumbling infrastructure. It also keeps the line on taxes. The proposed 2022-2023 Watertown city budget sits at $56.5 million, more...

www.wwnytv.com

