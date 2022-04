EL PASO, Texas - Reno’s Jake McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the Aces’ 8-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday afternoon. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series. San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger went 3.2...

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO