Dekalb County, GA

Board of education fires DeKalb County Schools superintendent; names interim

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School Board has fired Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. The move came during a virtually-called meeting Tuesday.

The firing was effective immediately. Board members voted to name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as the interim superintendent.

“We appreciate Mrs. Cheryl Watson-Harris for her service to the DeKalb County School District and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” board chair Vickie B. Turner said. “The board has the utmost confidence in Dr. Tinsley serving as the interim superintendent. The immediate departure of Mrs. Watson-Harris will have no bearing on the search for the next superintendent. The board remains fully committed to an open and transparent process and supporting the students of DCSD.”

In a news release, the district did not give a reason as to why the board decided to fire Watson-Harris but said they had confidence that Tinsley could step in without any problems.

“Tinsley brings a wealth of experience to DCSD, formerly serving as the deputy superintendent of student support and intervention in the district,” the district said.

Watson-Harris was named superintendent for DeKalb Schools in June 2020.

Before being hired in DeKalb County, Watson-Harris served as first deputy chancellor, senior director of field support and Brooklyn executive director for the New York City Department of Education.

Comments / 12

Cheryl Miller-Holmes
4d ago

She is the best superintendent of the seven that I worked under at DeKalb County School District. I love her transparency with money, benefits, etc, this had never happened before in the 18 years I have been with Dekalb. I didn’t have to rely on the rumor mill. I loved how she maintained a balance between the different needs and desires of the North, Central and Southern regions of DeKalb. I really respected and admired how she paid attention to the mental and physical health needs of the students and staff. Kudos to you Superintendent Great job!

NickNick
3d ago

Maybe the firing because the schools were continuously a health hazard & she was allegedly informed. In the past Elementary Theme School in Lithonia revealed rat droppings inside the ceiling. Recently Students at Druid Hills High School recently made a video to bring attention to the problems at their school -- which they say include mold on the walls, holes in the ceiling,human waste floods, non functioning restrooms, failure or heat and cooling in part of the school and an open threat of electrocution. The parents & students had been complaining for some time of the condition of DeKalb schools. The number of failing grades in the district’s online FLEX Academy program that enrolled nearly 3,600 students last fall is also an issue.Not to mention the allocation of funds were not used accordingly per reports. DeKalb County School System had failed to pay more than 150 teachers for an entire semester of online teaching as of 01/2022

