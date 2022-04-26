ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged after $64K worth of meth seized in North Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the people charged are from Marion, North Carolina.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested after deputies seized $64,000 worth of methamphetamine in mid-April.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on April 14 on a house in the Woodlawn community.

During the search, deputies found 800 grams of methamphetamine with a retail street value of $64,000 and money.

  • Steven Lynn Milam (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dakota Tyanna McCool (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Steven Lynn Milam, 48, of Marion, North Carolina, and Dakota Tyanna McCool, 30, of Marion, North Carolina.

Milam was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

McCool was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felonious possession of methamphetamine.

Both were given bonds.

