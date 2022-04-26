ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Why are hospitals vulnerable targets to cybercriminals?

By Linnie Supall
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW5q5_0fL2RjKG00

Why would a hospital be a target of a computer hacker?

Cybersecurity experts said the health care industry has been a bullseye for hackers, specifically during the pandemic.

Access to health care records is considered incredibly valuable, going for as much as $1,000 on the dark web.

"We've seen about a 71% increase in cyberattacks just specifically in the health care sector," said Tony Sabaj, director of Security Engineering at Check Point Software.

RELATED: Push for tighter cybersecurity has side effects for workers, shoppers

Over the last two years, Sabaj has noticed the health care industry has been vulnerable to hackers.

"The pandemic has caused, specifically hospitals and health care delivery organizations, to be spread very, very thin," Sabaj said. "They're under a lot of stress and constraint right now."

WPTV
Cybersecurity expert Tony Sabaj explains why personal information hacked from hospitals can be lucrative for criminals.

This comes as Tenet Health confirms a "cybersecurity incident" crippled the phone and computer systems at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Centers in West Palm Beach.

It's unclear whether patient information was compromised.

"A complete health record of an individual may go for $1,000 or so on the dark web," Sabaj said. "Even a complete credit card information may only go for $5 and a Social Security number may be only goes for $1."

RELATED: Find out if you are using the most hacked passwords

Sabaj said criminals can use health records to launch targeted cyberattacks on the public.

"They can use that stolen data to actually get prescriptions and sell it on the black market or something as nefarious as saying, 'Oh, I've got a list of dementia patients. I'm gonna go target dementia patients.' It's sad," Sabaj said.

The federal government is taking aim at data breaches with new aggressive mandates.

RELATED: Experts fear more large-scale ransomware attacks will occur in 2022

Last month, President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring 16 critical sectors -- including health care -- to report data breaches to the Department of Homeland Security within 72 hours of when it's known to the organization.

Sabaj warns that cybercriminals are becoming more complex in their attacks, making it essential for organizations to keep strong security standards in place.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Ransomware attack compromises entire organization within hours

A new ransomware attack observed by cybersecurity analysts allowed attackers to “domain wide” compromise a victim’s systems within four hours of their initial access, raising fears that this type of attack could target both private companies and government agencies. The DFIR Report published an April 25 analysis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ZDNet

Log4j flaw: Thousands of applications are still vulnerable, warn security researchers

Months on from a critical zero-day vulnerability being disclosed in the widely-used Java logging library Apache Log4j, a significant number of applications and servers are still vulnerable to cyberattacks because security patches haven't been applied. First detailed in December, the vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) allows attackers to remotely execute code and gain...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Ransomware demands are growing, but life is getting tougher for malware gangs

Victims of ransomware attacks are paying higher ransoms than ever before, but there are signs that organisations are starting to take heed of cybersecurity advice, making them more resilient to cyber criminals. According to analysis by cybersecurity researchers at Sophos, the average ransom payment made by victims to choose to...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

New Imminent Threats to The Power Grid

Several U.S. federal government agencies issued a warning that industrial control system (ICS) devices which are critical infrastructure are the target of state-backed hackers who are using malware to thwart the systems. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the department of Energy (DOE), the National Security Agency (NSA) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy