Drug drop off set Saturday in Carrollton

CARROLLTON – On Saturday, April 30, Greene County residents will mark the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Greene County residents are urged to use this as an opportunity to clean out medicine cabinets and properly dispose of unused or expired medications.

Disposals can be made at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 403 7th St. in Carrollton 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

For more about what the department is doing to combat the overdose crisis, visit https://GreeneCountyHD.org/opioids or contact Ron Sprong at 217-942-6961 ext. 124.