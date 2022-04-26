Bluff City Outdoors addition work right on target

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers frame up the area that will be the "Techno-Hunt" video archery range, right, inside the new 8,000-square-foot addition to Bluff City Oudoors at 2813 E. Broadway in Alton. The business began construction of the addition in January and the exterior is complete. The new building connects to the original store and will also offer a multiple lane real archery area for paper and 3D target shooting indoors. (John Badman)

ALTON — The new addition to Bluff City Outdoors in Alton is drawing closer to completion.

Mark McMurray who owns the business at 2813 E. Broadway said, when completed, the additional space will be used as an archery range and archery pro shop.

"We'll also put in additional hunting goods and more fishing stuff," he said.

The 8,000-square-foot structure will have two ranges. Along with a Techno-Hunt video range, the building will feature a 15-lane range for paper and 3D targets.

McMurray said the extra space will also allow Bluff City Outdoors to expand its selection of trapping equipment and offer complete lines of rods and reels.

The store will continue to offer live bait and host Riverbend catfish tournaments. This year the Alton Catfish Classic is set for Sept. 10; it filled its 100-boat field in mid-February.

McMurray is pleased that the new addition will include an archery range, noting that it has been years since Alton had such a range. Bluff City Outdoors' expansion also comes as one of the area's most well known archery ranges, Town Hall Archery in Belleville, has closed.

"All the people that were coming down there are going to be looking for a place to go," McMurray said.

The addition is planned to be open by mid-July, according to McMurray.

Bluff City Outdoors was one of six Alton firms featured in the 2018 edition of Deluxe Corporation’s Small Business Revolution, a national TV program providing economic development assistance to selected firms. As part of the program, Bluff City Outdoors received marketing assistance and a complete physical makeover of the store that included paint, shingles and light fixtures.