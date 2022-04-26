Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited at a South Carolina airport for bringing a loaded gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

The weapon was located inside Cawthorn's bag by TSA officials at a security checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter.

The TSA's Southeast division shared a photo of the weapon and identified it as a Staccato 9mm handgun.

Police said they issued Cawthorn a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property. Cawthorn admitted the weapon was his, "was cooperative with CMPD officers" and was released after his weapon was confiscated.

"It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances," the department said.

Cawthorn was stopped previously by TSA officials at Asheville (N.C.) Regional Airport in February 2021 when a gun was located inside his bag.

TSA has confiscated 32 guns at security checkpoints at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport this year and more than 1,800 at airports nationwide.