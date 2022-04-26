ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, IL

Memorial bench will honor Mother Jones

 2 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE – The Mount Olive Union Miner’s Cemetery Care Committee and supporters, including the Friends of Mother Jones Museum, will be placing a memorial bench near the grave of the legendary Irish firebrand, Mother Jones, at noon on Sunday, May 1.

The bench is in honor of her husband and four children who died of yellow fever and were buried in pauper’s graves in Memphis.

The bench ceremony begins in the Union Miner’s Cemetery half a mile north of Mount Olive City Park with Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea, appearances by Mother Jones and “General” Alexander Bradley, and a street party afterward in downtown Mount Olive.

Music by Wildflower Conspiracy will play labor songs, Casting Runes will supply a Celtic feel and Nick Nyko Krumwiede has originals. Fawn-Amber Montoya, Ginny Savage and Elizabeth Rodenez will discuss their books on coal mining and union-related issues. There also will be Mother Jones Museum tours until 5 p.m.

