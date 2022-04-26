ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Editorial: East Coast tech hub

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Though details are sparse, last week’s announcement that Google plans to invest $300 million in Virginia should accelerate the momentum made in recent years to make the commonwealth an East Coast destination for technology.

Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Google are four of the biggest companies in the world. And all four believe Virginia offers fertile soil in which to plant seeds for future growth and development.

That’s incredibly exciting, but as any farmer will tell you, planting is just the first part. Caring for the tender shoots which spring from the ground, giving them the resources and attention needed to produce a successful crop, is the hard part.

It’s unlikely that anywhere will truly emerge as the next Silicon Valley. It’s all but impossible to assemble a combination of research-focused universities, access to venture capital and the inexplicable spark of invention that fueled the rise of Microsoft and Apple, to name only two companies that launched there.

But Virginia doesn’t need to be the next Silicon Valley to carve out a comfortable space on the tech landscape and to build a pipeline from school to college to employment for thousands of promising young minds in the coming years, developing that talent and keeping it in the commonwealth.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership calls Virginia “America’s East Coast tech hub,” featuring “the largest data center market in the world and Northern Virginia is home to more than 20% (100) of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide.”

The plaudits listed by VEDP — the highest concentration of tech talent in the country, after Silicon Valley and Seattle, the distinction of being ranked by CNBC the top state for business, the quality of the higher education system — are the same details listed by tech CEOs and company officials when they choose to build, grow and invest in the commonwealth.

Consider the Amazon announcement in 2018, which was a pivotal moment for Virginia — a decision that opened a lot of eyes nationally to what the commonwealth offers. It is expected to create 25,000 good paying jobs and build 6 million square feet of office space in the coming years.

Brian Huseman, Amazon vice president of public policy, told CNBC in 2019 that tech talent was the largest determining factor in its site selection process: “Both tech talent on day one, but also tech talent in the future.”

Toward that end, the company’s choice to build in Northern Virginia, following a competitive process that saw more than 250 cities submit bids, will radically change the trajectory of computer science education from public schools to our community colleges to our four-year colleges and universities.

Virginia lawmakers pledged to spend more than $1.1 billion at 11 public colleges over the next two decades with a goal of educating 32,000 graduates with computer science-related degrees at 11 public colleges over 20 years. William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University and Christopher Newport University are among those involved.

Virginia boasts another feature that sets it apart: 70% of the world’s internet traffic travels through the commonwealth, primarily through data centers in Northern Virginia. Intercontinental underwater data cables that land in Virginia Beach give companies here a leg up on access, bandwidth and speed.

The Google announcement last week is another feather in the commonwealth’s cap. An investment of $300 million that will be used to construct data centers will include a $250,000 grant to CodeVA to expand the company’s computer science hub network and invest in computer science education.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin told WTOP the investment would be “like a stone in the water” and result in more than $9 billion in economic activity.

Virginia officials, both state and local, must work to make sure those benefits are shared across the commonwealth, not concentrated in Northern Virginia. But it is further evidence of the commonwealth’s new-found status as a destination of choice for the tech world.

