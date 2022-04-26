ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Special permit required for solicitors that go door to door

By Sayona Khandwalla
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you want to go door to door and sell something, a special permit is required. Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said you need a “Peddler’s or Solicitor’s Permit.”. “It lets the citizens know that if they carry a card...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJHG-TV

Local law enforcement protects vulnerable citizens

WASHINGTON, HOLMES COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When someone calls 911, deputies don’t know exactly what they’re about to walk into. “When deputies are responding, the more information they can get is always, always better,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said. When a local mom asked Crews how...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Pitch#Solicitor#Wjhg#Lrb 850 Rrb 265 4111
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMBB

Springfield Police frustrated in murder cold case

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police are still working on a murder case that has gone cold. 20-year-old Tania Baker was killed in January 2020.  Baker was placing her eight-month-old son in a car on Bob Little Road when she was shot at point-blank range. She was then shot three more times.  “We don’t have […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Whiskey Riff

Florida Sheriff Encourages Homeowners To Shoot Intruders: “Save The Taxpayers Money”

“If someone’s breaking into your house you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually.”. That’s the message from Sheriff Bob Johnson of Santa Rosa County, Florida after one homeowner shot at an intruder on a burglary spree. In fact, he’s inviting the anonymous homeowner to come out and take shooting classes to improve their aim.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy