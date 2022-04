The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO