ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Locklin Fire burning in Cochise County

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a post on the department's Facebook page, the new fire,...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bisbee, AZ
Government
City
Bisbee, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Man indicted after 317 pounds of meth found in his Arizona home

PHOENIX — A man has been indicted after 317 pounds of meth were found in his Arizona home last month, authorities said Monday. Camillo Urquiza Sanchez faces one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise and one count of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning
The Independent

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting at apartment complex on Tucson’s eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road. Authorities said they responded to reports of shooting at Royal Palms Apartments, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy