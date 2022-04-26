ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bisbee, AZ

Locklin Fire: Officials provide information on fire burning near Bisbee

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Bisbee, AZ
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning
KOLD-TV

No injuries reported in early morning apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire near East 29th Street and South Columbus Avenue on Wednesday, April 27. The fire happened at the Ocotillo Apartments, 4141 E. 29th Street. Fire investigators believe the fire began in some cardboard boxes and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Construction worker seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A construction worker was seriously hurt in a fall from scaffolding at a site near Cortaro Farms Road and I-10 Thursday, April 28. According to the Northwest Fire District, the incident happened in the 5600 block of West Cortaro Farms Road. The worker was...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley police deploy High Visibility Enforcement

Tucson will decide at the end of the month to either stay with the Regional Transportation Authority or leave the group. Tucson organization compares deadly pedestrian crashes to an epidemic. Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST. |. Tucson organization compares deadly pedestrian crashes to an epidemic. Arizona eases...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt near La Cholla, River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pedestrian collision at the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road on Wednesday, April 27. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Containment grows on 2 disruptive wildfires in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Crews are gaining more control of two disruptive wildfires that have been burning for more than a week in northern Arizona, authorities said. The Crooks Fire is still spreading to the south and west in Prescott National Forest, surpassing 8,000 acres burned, but containment increased to 20%, fire officials said Wednesday morning. The size was reported at around 6,500 acres with 16% containment the previous morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy