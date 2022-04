The Met Gala 2022 is just days away.The biggest night in fashion will take place on the first Monday in May (2 May), resuming its pre-pandemic schedule this year.This year’s theme - “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” - is based on part-two of an exhibit from the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the annual event is held.Part one of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, was the theme of the Met Gala 2021 and saw iconic outfits like Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble and Billie Eilish’s Marilyn Monroe inspired look.Last...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO