Brooklyn, NY

Chilling new details emerge in fatal Brooklyn fire and about why probe may be stymied

By Kevin Sheehan, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Neighbors of Brooklyn’s deadly weekend blaze described Tuesday hearing the dying gasps of an autistic man killed along with a Bravest — as sources revealed why probers may be struggling over the fire’s cause.

The afternoon fire in Canarsie killed FDNY smoke-eater Timothy Klein and Carlos Richards, the 21-year-old autistic son of a city cop and local nurse who lived with his mom in the home.

“As we were running down the stairs, I looked up and saw the smoke coming out of Carlos’ room, and I heard him coughing,” said Sammay Foye, 17, who lives in the home attached to 10826 Avenue N, where the deadly fire broke out.

“I was hoping he was OK, hoping he got out OK,” Foye told The Post.

Foye’s cousin, 11-year-old Jaloni Johnson, said he also heard Richards, who was alone in the home at the time, struggling to breathe in the thick smoke.

“The black smoke was coming out of Carlos’ window, and we heard him coughing, coughing loud,” Jaloni said.

The boy’s grandmother, Phyllis Foye, said she sensed Richards “was frightened.

“He didn’t know what to do,” said Foye, 71. “He was frightened by all the smoke.”

Neighbors were able to hear the dying gasps of Carlos Richards, the 21-year-old autistic man who was killed in the fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
GoFundMe
Shakema Foye one of Richards’ neighbors who lived in a home attached to the house where the fire started.
Gregory P. Mango
Phyllis Foye said she sensed that Richards was “frightened by all the smoke.”
Gregory P. Mango

City fire inspectors have still not determined what caused the fire. An FDNY source said that may be at least partly because the home’s second floor collapsed, as well as the frantic search for Klein when he tumbled along with it.

“When a collapse happens, it takes forever to find out [a fire’s cause] because everything’s destroyed,” the source said. “It’s not like you can see a black spot around an outlet.

“They also probably ripped the s–t out of the place just trying to get [Klein] out,” the source said. “Especially with collapses, you can’t really tell” where victims might be.

FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein also died in the blaze.
FDNY
City inspectors haven’t determined the cause of the fire.
Gregory P. Mango

Klein, 31, the son of a retired city firefighter, had been with the FDNY for six years when he dashed into the burning building and became trapped in the rubble. It took about 20 minutes to get him out, the FDNY source said.

Klein was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including one who was released from the hospital Tuesday after narrowly escaping with his life by jumping out a window.

According to an FDNY source, the second floor collapsing and the search for Klein may be delaying the probe into the fire’s cause.
Brigitte Stelzer

Richards remained unaccounted for after firefighters doused the flames. His body was later found in the rubble.

The FDNY source said another firefighter ran out of the house engulfed in flames.

“He was just smoldering,” the source said. “He was half on fire.”

Klein’s funeral will be held Friday in Queens, not far from where the hero grew up.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods

