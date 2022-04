Albert Breer believes that in a perfect world, the Patriots would land the next leader of their secondary in the first round of the NFL draft. New England has a variety of needs to address heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas. As such, the Patriots could go in several directions with the 21st overall pick. That is unless Bill Belichick and company decide to trade down, which probably wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO