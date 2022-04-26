ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo Police seeing a rise in fake bomb threats

By Ruby Villarreal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An online prank promoted on social media could be related to a recent bomb threat at a south Laredo private school. The Laredo Police Department says these hoax bomb threats have been trending...

Laredo Morning Times

Suspect threatens cop, cites gang affiliation

A man cited his supposed affiliation to a criminal gang before telling a Laredo police officer that he would kill him and his relatives, according to authorities. Authorities charged Jaime Reynozo, 40, with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and two counts of retaliation. At about 11:30 p.m. April 17, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Washington Street. A...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police. Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18. On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Narcotics raid yields two arrests

A raid in the Chacon neighborhood resulted in the arrest of two suspected street-level dealers, according to Laredo police. In March, the Laredo Crime Stoppers received a tip indicating that a man and a woman were selling narcotics at a residence in the 500 block of North Stone Avenue. In two months, police's narcotics and vice unit conducted separate search warrants, which resulted in the seizure...
LAREDO, TX
KTSM

EPCSO arrests alleged stalker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged stalker wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested as he re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials, 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta was arrested on April 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Paso del […]
EL PASO, TX
Laredo, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Laredo Morning Times

Hot frying pan used in alleged assault

A man landed behind bars for allegedly striking his wife with a hot frying pan. The case dates back to May 6, 2017, when officers responded to Laredo Medical Center for an assault report. A woman was receiving treatment for lacerations to her lip/mouth area. She stated that her husband of 11 years had hit her after an argument. Her husband was identified as Juan Carlos...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFDA

Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the man who died after an officer-involved shooting Monday. The incident occurred during a traffic stop after police say the driver brandished a handgun. APD identified the suspect as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Mexican woman dies after being ensared in harness while scaling border wall

A Mexican woman died after she became ensnared in her harness as she tried to scale the wall on the southern border to enter the US. According to Arizona authorities, the woman was found around 11pm on Monday dangling from the wall near the city of Douglas in the southeastern corner of the state. She had been “trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. The 32-year-old woman is thought to have been attempting to get down on the US side of the wall using a harness similar to those used for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Webb County Jail inmate found dead inside his cell

A Webb County Jail inmate was found dead inside his cell, authorities said. Brian James McQuarrie, 67, was found unresponsive in his cell while apparently sleeping at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Jail personnel immediately called the Laredo Fire Department. The Webb County Medical Examiner's Office would pronounce McQuarrie dead. ...
WEBB COUNTY, TX

