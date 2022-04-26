Laredo Police seeing a rise in fake bomb threats

A Mexican woman died after she became ensnared in her harness as she tried to scale the wall on the southern border to enter the US. According to Arizona authorities, the woman was found around 11pm on Monday dangling from the wall near the city of Douglas in the southeastern corner of the state. She had been “trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. The 32-year-old woman is thought to have been attempting to get down on the US side of the wall using a harness similar to those used for...

