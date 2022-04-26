ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema missed TWO penalties last week and THREE this month… before scoring Panenka vs Man City

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago

KARIM BENZEMA coolly executed a Panenka against Manchester City... despite having missed two penalties just last week.

The confident Frenchman has been on fire this season, netting 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHnqS_0fL2MfTT00
Karim Benzema executed a perfect Panenka penalty to keep Real Madrid in the tie against Man City Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWUyA_0fL2MfTT00
Benzema scored twice as Man City won a thriller 4-3 Credit: AP

He has missed four penalties, however, including a pair within seven minutes of each other during last week's 3-1 win at Osasuna.

These spurned opportunities didn't weigh on his mind at all as he stepped up tonight in the 84th minute, with Real Madrid trailing City 4-2 at the time.

Benzema, 34, cheekily dinked the ball down the middle of Ederson's goal to grab his second effort of the night, meaning that Madrid will begin next week's second leg with a 4-3 deficit.

Benzema said: “I always have it in my head that if you don’t take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfS0p_0fL2MfTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upyQ1_0fL2MfTT00

“That’s mental confidence and that's all. I have a lot of confidence in myself... so I do it and it turns out well."

On his striker's penalty, boss Carlo Ancelotti said after the game: "I think he changed because the last two penalties were not good.

"He changed and tried in training. I did not know how he would shoot.

"He choose this and it goes really well. Strong personality and character.

"It is not easy in the semi-final of the Champions League to do a penalty like this."

Legendary striker Alan Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "After missing three penalties this month…

"That's all I can do is chuckle and think 'I cannot believe Karim Benzema has just done that'.

"The sheer arrogance of it but also the belief and the ability to do that. He seems to be getting better and better.

"The sheer audacity! It was incredible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS6uL_0fL2MfTT00
Benzema's goal reduced Madrid's deficit ahead of the second leg Credit: Getty

On his side's prospects of going through, Ancelotti feels that his side have to defend better.

He added: "In the second game if we defend better we will win but if we defend like this we will be out the competition."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpWgq_0fL2MfTT00
The Frenchman, 34, missed two penalties against Osasuna last week Credit: Rex

