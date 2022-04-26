ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Geranium sale to support scholarships opens this week in La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s the beginning of flower sale season and there’s an opportunity to buy geraniums while helping college students.

The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary is offering potted plants and hanging baskets.

Funding goes towards scholarships for nursing students.

Some of those students will be volunteering at the flower sale.

“April is National Volunteer Month, so this is one way to say thanks to the volunteers,” said Organizer Cindy Klar.

If you missed the pre-order, there will be a limited number of flowers available to purchase Wednesday and Thursday.

For those that pre-ordered flowers, volunteers will be available to bring your order to your car.

You can find more information about pick-up times here .

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
