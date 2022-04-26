NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down, effective June 2023

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO