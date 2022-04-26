ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down, effective June 2023

By Leah Doherty
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced on Tuesday that the board has come to a mutual agreement that Mark Emmert will step down as the president of the NCAA. Emmert will continue to serve in...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New committee looking to make sweeping changes to NCAA

Some major changes could be coming to the NCAA’s governance structure in the coming months and years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Word of president Mark Emmert’s retirement from the organization may kickstart a new era of college athletics. According to the report...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Greg Sankey Shoots Down NCAA President Job: Fans React

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced plans to eventually step down from his position, leaving the organization to seek a replacement to take over on or before June 30, 2023. Emmert will vacate his post as the NCAA navigates a new landscape drastically altered by the transfer portal and NIL deals. College sports will need a highly qualified individual up for the difficult task ahead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Illini

Josh Plohr appears to be looking for opportunities elsewhere after 3 seasons at Illinois. The Illini offensive lineman has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. It’s a busy time in the transfer portal, with a deadline approaching. To play in 2022 without a waiver, players must be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Golf Digest

2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regional fields selected

Stanford, Oregon, South Carolina, Wake Forest, San Jose State and Oklahoma State each earned No. 1 seeds as the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced its selection of 72 teams and 36 individuals to participate in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Regionals, May 9-11. Twelve SEC schools earned...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves lists Oregon amongst top five

The Oregon Ducks got unwelcome news regarding their backcourt on Tuesday when guard De’Vion Harmon reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away, and in Oregon’s case that could mean good news is on the horizon as they continue to be an oft-considered destination for some of college basketball’s best available players. That list now includes Antonio Reeves, an elite scoring point guard from Illinois State who listed Oregon among the five schools he is still considering. Oregon is on a list alongside Kentucky, Nebraska, Xavier, and DePaul, according to ON3’s Joe Tipton, who tweeted the news...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Daily Californian

NCAA Regional Objective Completed

The ultimate goal for Cal women’s golf was to compete at the NCAA regional this May, where 72 teams qualified. Lately, the team has had a trend of beating its score at every new tournament, yet nothing is certain when it comes to the NCAA regional. The Pac-12 Women’s...
EUGENE, OR
MLive.com

Michigan’s Isaiah Barnes, appealing for a redshirt, will try to crack rotation next season

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmtv#Association
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Illinois seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

Two Illinois senior basketball players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner reported Wednesday Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s unclear whether or not they are retaining their college eligibility for the 2022-23 season, but both would have one year remaining.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy