'This is the only way': How one QC nonprofit is bringing drinking water into Ukraine

 2 days ago

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people,...
POLITICS
Fortune

Meet the Phoenix Ghost, a secretive new drone the U.S. fast-tracked for delivery to Ukraine

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The United States has spent roughly $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The latest $800 million package, unveiled in mid-March, includes funds earmarked to gift Kyiv a brand-new line of drones that have never been deployed in combat before.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Putin ally says Ukraine heading for collapse into several states

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Ukraine was spiralling towards a collapse into several states because of what he cast as a U.S. attempt to use Kyiv to undermine Russia. The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia's...
POLITICS
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Putin Invades Ukraine

On February 24th, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine, unleashing war in Europe. NBC’s chief foreign correspondent, Richard Engel, covered the war for months, and saw first-hand the resolve and resiliency of the Ukrainian people. April 26, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns Britain of immediate ‘proportional response’ if it continues to provoke Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” to the UK after it said it would be legitimate for Ukraine to strike targets on Russian soil.The Russian ministry warned that its troops were ready to launch strikes at decision-making centres in Kyiv, where some western military advisers are known to be present.“We would like to underline that London’s direct provocation of the Kyiv regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response,” the statement by the ministry said.“As we have warned, the Russian Armed Forces are in round-the-clock readiness to...
EUROPE
Cleveland.com

Russia counted on extremist support in the West for Ukraine attack: Michael Weidokal

CLEVELAND -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have seemed to some as a bolt from the blue, but this course of action was planned many years in advance. In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quite open about his disdain for Ukraine and his longing for a restoration of Russia’s historical borders. In recent years, Russia’s armed forces were overhauled in order that Russia could once again project military power outside of its borders. At the same time, Russia was actively attempting to sow divisions within Ukraine in recent years. Likewise, Russia was attempting to sow divisions within the one group of foreign powers that could potentially thwart his ambitions, the United States and its Western allies.
POLITICS

