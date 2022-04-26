'This is the only way': How one QC nonprofit is bringing drinking water into Ukraine

CLEVELAND -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have seemed to some as a bolt from the blue, but this course of action was planned many years in advance. In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quite open about his disdain for Ukraine and his longing for a restoration of Russia’s historical borders. In recent years, Russia’s armed forces were overhauled in order that Russia could once again project military power outside of its borders. At the same time, Russia was actively attempting to sow divisions within Ukraine in recent years. Likewise, Russia was attempting to sow divisions within the one group of foreign powers that could potentially thwart his ambitions, the United States and its Western allies.
