'This is the only way': How one QC nonprofit is bringing drinking water into Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” to the UK after it said it would be legitimate for Ukraine to strike targets on Russian soil.The Russian ministry warned that its troops were ready to launch strikes at decision-making centres in Kyiv, where some western military advisers are known to be present.“We would like to underline that London’s direct provocation of the Kyiv regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response,” the statement by the ministry said.“As we have warned, the Russian Armed Forces are in round-the-clock readiness to...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO